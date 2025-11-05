Left Menu

Africa's Mineral Wealth: A New Era of Opportunity and Challenges

Africa, holding 30% of the world’s mineral reserves, aims to enhance its role in global mineral processing to spur economic growth. The continent faces challenges like power shortages and trade barriers. At COP30, African leaders seek international support to harness the green economy benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 15:37 IST
Africa, home to approximately 30% of the world's mineral reserves, is strategically positioning itself to capitalize on skyrocketing global demands for critical minerals. With cobalt, lithium, and nickel reserves in abundance, African leaders are advocating for increased processing within the continent to boost economic growth and job creation.

The potential for growth is vast, but Africa must surmount significant challenges, including tackling power shortages, overcoming trade barriers, and expanding industrial capacity. Notable initiatives and investments are underway in countries like Zimbabwe, which is encouraging value addition in its mining sector to transform its economy.

As the continent prepares for the upcoming COP30 climate talks, there's a significant push for Africa to be recognized as a pivotal player in the green economy. Partnerships, regional cooperation, and addressing socio-economic issues remain crucial. Civil society and young populations demand more equitable resource utilization, signaling a broader socio-political shift.

