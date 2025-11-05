Orsted A/S: Revolutionizing Offshore Wind Energy

Orsted A/S CEO has announced that the construction of their ambitious Revolution Wind project is progressing as planned. The company is currently in active discussions with the U.S. administration to resolve outstanding issues and secure a permanent solution for the project.

In Europe, the CEO noted significant improvements in tender conditions for offshore wind projects, which align with an increasing demand and solid political endorsement across the continent. The UK, Netherlands, and Germany, in particular, are expected to see numerous tender opportunities from 2027 onwards.

The CEO also expressed confidence in the company's ability to manage risks associated with tariffs in the U.S. and has prioritized the development of Hornsea 4. The move is strategic and contingent on the project's value proposition meeting Orsted's high standards.

