Andhra Pradesh Gears Up for Massive Paddy Procurement with Reforms

Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar announced preparations of six crore gunny bags for paddy procurement this Kharif season. The state aims to purchase 51 lakh tonnes, valued at Rs 12,200 crore, under the NDA coalition's 'farmer-friendly reforms,' ensuring efficiency and transparency in the process, he asserted.

The minister emphasized the mobilization of over 4,000 Rythu Seva Kendras, nearly 3,800 procurement centers, and 16,700 personnel. Payment to farmers is planned within 24 hours post-procurement, while standardized machines will be used to prevent discrepancies in moisture readings. Weekly and monthly reviews will monitor progress across districts.

Initiatives include distributing 50,000 tarpaulin sheets to protect crops, launching wheat flour supply at Rs 18 per kg starting January, and benefiting 90 lakh people through the 'Deepam-2' scheme for subsidized cooking gas. Manohar reassured farmers that 100% of registered paddy, spanning over 39 lakh acres, will be procured, dispelling procurement concerns after crop loss.

