Congress Leader Files Complaint Against BJP's Shelar for Communal Remarks

In a heightened political clash ahead of Maharashtra's local body elections, Congress leader Nitin Raut has formally accused BJP's Ashish Shelar of attempting to polarize votes through divisive rhetoric. Raut's complaint with the State Election Commission alleges that Shelar's recent remarks were aimed at creating communal discord.

The controversy stems from Shelar's statements at a November 2 press conference, where he claimed the presence of '8,342 duplicate Muslim votes' in North Nagpur. Raut has labeled these comments as an undermining of the Election Commission's neutrality and an unconstitutional appeal of religion-based divisiveness.

The compelling complaint calls for legal repercussion under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, stressing a breach of Section 123(3). Raut implores the Election Commission to pursue stringent action, demanding all political parties to renounce such communal provocations during elections.

