Swabhimani Party Backs Maha Vikas Aghadi in Key Maharashtra Elections
The Swabhimani Party supports the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates in Maharashtra's municipal elections, aiming to combat issues like inflation, unemployment, and corruption. Highlighting urban hardships, party leader Raju Shetti criticizes the ruling parties for misgovernance and pledges to stand with MVA for public interest in upcoming elections.
The Swabhimani Party has thrown its weight behind the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates for the upcoming municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra, confronting inflation, unemployment, and corruption head-on.
In a letter to Congress leader Satej Patil, Raju Shetti, the Swabhimani Party chief and former MP, expressed concerns over the hardships faced by urban citizens due to soaring prices and alleged governmental mismanagement.
Shetti criticized the ruling parties for corrupt practices and arbitrary governance disguised as development, which he claims have intensified distress among citizens. He affirmed the party's commitment to MVA, encompassing Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP), to highlight public issues and safeguard urban interests during the January 15 elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
