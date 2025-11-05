Stock Market Surge: Record Highs on the Horizon

The stock market appears poised for further optimism, though some consolidation may occur following a recent robust rally, according to analysts.

Experts believe both the Nifty and Sensex are on track to achieve new record highs by the year's end if global signals remain positive, crude oil prices continue to be moderate, and domestic earnings stay strong.

In October, the BSE Sensex rose by 3,671.09 points, equivalent to 4.57%, and the NSE Nifty increased by 1,111 points, or 4.51%. Both market indicators reached their 52-week peaks on October 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)