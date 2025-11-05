Stock Market Surge: Record Highs on the Horizon
Analysts suggest the stock market sentiment is set to stay optimistic, though consolidation after recent rallies can't be ruled out. The Nifty and Sensex might reach record highs by year's end, supported by global factors, stable crude oil prices, and strong domestic earnings momentum.
The stock market appears poised for further optimism, though some consolidation may occur following a recent robust rally, according to analysts.
Experts believe both the Nifty and Sensex are on track to achieve new record highs by the year's end if global signals remain positive, crude oil prices continue to be moderate, and domestic earnings stay strong.
In October, the BSE Sensex rose by 3,671.09 points, equivalent to 4.57%, and the NSE Nifty increased by 1,111 points, or 4.51%. Both market indicators reached their 52-week peaks on October 23.
