Left Menu

Swift Response Averts Disaster at Dindigul Hospital Blaze

A fire at Sathya Subha Multispeciality Hospital in Dindigul was swiftly contained by firefighters. The blaze, stemming from an electrical short circuit, posed no harm to patients or damage to the building, according to police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 20:09 IST
Swift Response Averts Disaster at Dindigul Hospital Blaze
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A sudden fire erupted on the third floor of Sathya Subha Multispeciality Hospital in Dindigul on Palani Road, causing a brief moment of chaos as smoke billowed from the structure.

Officials have identified an electrical short circuit in the name board on the upper floor as the source of the blaze. Promptly alerted to the situation, the Dindigul Fire and Rescue Department dispatched two fire engines and over 15 firefighters to the scene to tackle the fire.

Thanks to their swift and effective response, the flames were quickly brought under control, ensuring that there was no damage to the hospital building and no injuries to patients, according to the local police report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Democracy: Postal and Home Voting Initiatives in Budgam

Empowering Democracy: Postal and Home Voting Initiatives in Budgam

 India
2
Controversial Arrest: Osama Almasri Njeem's Legal Battle Unfolds

Controversial Arrest: Osama Almasri Njeem's Legal Battle Unfolds

 United Arab Emirates
3
A New Political Voice: Northeast Parties Unite for Indigenous Rights

A New Political Voice: Northeast Parties Unite for Indigenous Rights

 India
4
Rybakina's Unbeaten Journey Continues at WTA Finals

Rybakina's Unbeaten Journey Continues at WTA Finals

 Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025