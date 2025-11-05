Swift Response Averts Disaster at Dindigul Hospital Blaze

A sudden fire erupted on the third floor of Sathya Subha Multispeciality Hospital in Dindigul on Palani Road, causing a brief moment of chaos as smoke billowed from the structure.

Officials have identified an electrical short circuit in the name board on the upper floor as the source of the blaze. Promptly alerted to the situation, the Dindigul Fire and Rescue Department dispatched two fire engines and over 15 firefighters to the scene to tackle the fire.

Thanks to their swift and effective response, the flames were quickly brought under control, ensuring that there was no damage to the hospital building and no injuries to patients, according to the local police report.

(With inputs from agencies.)