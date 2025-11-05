Left Menu

Gujarat's Groundnut Gold Rush: MSP Procurement Kicks Off

The Gujarat government is set to initiate the procurement of groundnut, moong, urad, and soybean at the increased Minimum Support Price (MSP) from Sunday. This step, under the PM-AASHA scheme, ensures fair prices for farmers and addresses financial insecurities, with over 300 procurement centers established for the harvest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-11-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 20:33 IST
  Country:
  • India

The state government of Gujarat is poised to begin procuring groundnut, moong, urad, and soybean at the enhanced Minimum Support Price (MSP) starting Sunday. This initiative aims to guarantee fair compensation to farmers while bolstering their financial stability, according to Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani, who revealed the details on Wednesday.

The central government has notably raised MSPs to shield farmers from economic adversities, said Vaghani. This year, MSP for groundnut is set at Rs 7,263 per quintal, moong at Rs 8,768 per quintal, urad at Rs 7,800 per quintal, and soybean at Rs 5,328 per quintal, reflecting significant increases from last year.

To support this initiative, Gujarat will source over Rs 15,000 crore worth of these crops from farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA). The scheme will safeguard farmers from underselling their produce, with more than 300 designated procurement centers across the region, adjustable according to needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

