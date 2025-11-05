Gas Pipeline Expansion to Boost Mizoram's Connectivity

Progress is underway for a crucial gas pipeline connecting Tripura and Mizoram, as reported on Wednesday. This significant infrastructure project promises to boost household connectivity, especially in Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram.

A pivotal meeting led by B Lalchhanzova, Mizoram's Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister, took place on Tuesday to assess the advancement of the North East Gas Grid (NEGG) project.

Running 119 km from Panisagar to Sihhmui, the pipeline has seen 23.5% completion, translating to 28 km laid. Both the state government and Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited remain committed to expediting the remaining work.

