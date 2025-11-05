Left Menu

Centre Rescinds Controversial Order on Panjab University's Governance

The Central Government has withdrawn its October 28, 2025, order on Panjab University's administrative structure. This decision comes after backlash from the Punjab Government, which labeled the order unconstitutional and announced plans to challenge it in court. The move aims to ease tensions and address stakeholders' concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 20:42 IST
Centre Rescinds Controversial Order on Panjab University's Governance
Punjab Chief MInister Bhagwant Mann (Photo/X/.@BhagwantMann). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Central Government has retracted a contentious notification concerning the governance of Panjab University, reversing its controversial order issued on October 28, 2025. The reversal follows intense political and legal opposition from the Punjab Government and the academic community.

The retraction, formalized through a Gazette notification by the Ministry of Education, utilizes the powers vested under Section 72 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966. The initial order had sparked protests, with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann calling it "unconstitutional" and pledging to contest it in court.

This latest move is seen as an effort by the Centre to alleviate the political and academic unrest, ensuring that the university's governance reflects a balanced and fair approach. CM Mann announced forming a legal panel to oppose the order and plans to address the issue in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

TRENDING

1
Champions at Home: PM Modi Celebrates with India's Triumphant Women Cricketers

Champions at Home: PM Modi Celebrates with India's Triumphant Women Crickete...

 India
2
MMU Calls for Withdrawal of Vande Mataram Observance in Jammu and Kashmir

MMU Calls for Withdrawal of Vande Mataram Observance in Jammu and Kashmir

 India
3
Ex-Israeli Chief Legal Officer Arrested Amid Video Leak Scandal

Ex-Israeli Chief Legal Officer Arrested Amid Video Leak Scandal

 Global
4
Resident Arrested After Assaulting Officer Over Smoking Dispute

Resident Arrested After Assaulting Officer Over Smoking Dispute

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025