Centre Rescinds Controversial Order on Panjab University's Governance
The Central Government has withdrawn its October 28, 2025, order on Panjab University's administrative structure. This decision comes after backlash from the Punjab Government, which labeled the order unconstitutional and announced plans to challenge it in court. The move aims to ease tensions and address stakeholders' concerns.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the Central Government has retracted a contentious notification concerning the governance of Panjab University, reversing its controversial order issued on October 28, 2025. The reversal follows intense political and legal opposition from the Punjab Government and the academic community.
The retraction, formalized through a Gazette notification by the Ministry of Education, utilizes the powers vested under Section 72 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966. The initial order had sparked protests, with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann calling it "unconstitutional" and pledging to contest it in court.
This latest move is seen as an effort by the Centre to alleviate the political and academic unrest, ensuring that the university's governance reflects a balanced and fair approach. CM Mann announced forming a legal panel to oppose the order and plans to address the issue in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.
ALSO READ
California's New Antisemitism Law Sparks Legal Challenge
Debate Over Free Speech as New California Anti-Discrimination Law Faces Legal Challenge
Punjab Fights Back: CM Condemns Central Government's 'Unconstitutional' Restructure of Panjab University
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Slams BJP's 'Sheesh Mahal' Allegations