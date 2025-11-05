Centre Rescinds Controversial Order on Panjab University's Governance

In a significant development, the Central Government has retracted a contentious notification concerning the governance of Panjab University, reversing its controversial order issued on October 28, 2025. The reversal follows intense political and legal opposition from the Punjab Government and the academic community.

The retraction, formalized through a Gazette notification by the Ministry of Education, utilizes the powers vested under Section 72 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966. The initial order had sparked protests, with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann calling it "unconstitutional" and pledging to contest it in court.

This latest move is seen as an effort by the Centre to alleviate the political and academic unrest, ensuring that the university's governance reflects a balanced and fair approach. CM Mann announced forming a legal panel to oppose the order and plans to address the issue in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.