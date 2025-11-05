Harmony and Heritage: Guru Nanak Jayanti Celebrated with Zeal at Army Camp

The serene grounds of the Army Camp Gurdwara in Duggan village witnessed an inspiring celebration of Guru Nanak Jayanti, energizing both Army personnel and locals with a spirit of unity and devotion. This year's festivities embodied the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, reinforcing his timeless messages of brotherhood and humanity.

The joint organization by the 7th Battalion of the Sikh Light Infantry and the 4th Gurkha Rifles of the Indian Army, in collaboration with local residents, set the stage for a day filled with spiritual fervor. The event commenced with traditional Gurbani Kirtan and Ardas, followed by a community Langar that fostered harmony and shared reverence among attendees.

In an address, former local Sarpanch Dhani Ram highlighted the importance of adhering to Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings. Army officials echoed this sentiment, stating that such celebrations strengthen the bond between the Army and local communities, while promoting peace and mutual respect. Globally, Sikhs commemorate Guru Nanak's birth on Kartik Purnima, celebrating with prayers and service.

(With inputs from agencies.)