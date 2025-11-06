Market Gains Amid Resilient Economic Indicators and Fed Strategy

On Wednesday, major stock indexes climbed following stronger-than-expected corporate earnings and U.S. private payrolls data, which saw a surprising increase of 42,000 jobs in October. This exceeded analysts' expectations, propelling Treasury yields upward.

The U.S. services sector also demonstrated growth, benefiting from a rise in new orders. This growth comes amidst a record-setting U.S. government shutdown, forcing the Federal Reserve to rely increasingly on private sector indicators due to a lack of federal data.

Additionally, U.S. semiconductor indices rebounded, with Advanced Micro Devices' shares rising post a positive revenue forecast. The legal scrutiny of U.S. President Trump's tariffs continues to capture investor attention, echoing the persistent theme of economic resilience against global uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)