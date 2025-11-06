Indore Industrialist's Grand Contributions to Hindu Temples

Vinod Agarwal, an industrialist from Indore, is nearing completion of a significant dining facility and community hall for visitors to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Speaking with ANI, Agarwal revealed that the project's inauguration is tentatively scheduled for December, following the conclusion of pending work. Concurrently, Agarwal is also developing a dining hall at Indore's Annapurna Temple.

Agarwal has already established a similar facility near the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, operational for nearly two years. He noted the proximity of a major Vishwa Hindu Parishad project to the Ram Temple, comprising a vast Annakshetra and Satsang Bhawan that can accommodate thousands daily. These will cater to the myriad religious gatherings in Ayodhya, with an air-conditioned Satsang Bhawan nearing completion.

Reflecting on his Ujjain project, Agarwal expressed satisfaction with the large-scale dining facility that now serves 10,000 to 15,000 meals daily. Acknowledging the needs at Indore's Annapurna Temple, Agarwal described plans for a Bhojanshala and major kitchen to distribute food more broadly. These initiatives underline his dedication to enhancing religious and community life.

(With inputs from agencies.)