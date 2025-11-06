Left Menu

Indore Industrialist's Grand Contributions to Hindu Temples

Indore-based Vinod Agarwal spearheads landmark projects at key Hindu temples, including Annakshetras in Ayodhya and Ujjain, aimed at catering to thousands of devotees. With upcoming inaugurations, these initiatives significantly enhance spiritual and community activities, solidifying his commitment to social work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 11:48 IST
Indore Industrialist's Grand Contributions to Hindu Temples
Indore-based industrialist and social worker Vinod Agarwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vinod Agarwal, an industrialist from Indore, is nearing completion of a significant dining facility and community hall for visitors to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Speaking with ANI, Agarwal revealed that the project's inauguration is tentatively scheduled for December, following the conclusion of pending work. Concurrently, Agarwal is also developing a dining hall at Indore's Annapurna Temple.

Agarwal has already established a similar facility near the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, operational for nearly two years. He noted the proximity of a major Vishwa Hindu Parishad project to the Ram Temple, comprising a vast Annakshetra and Satsang Bhawan that can accommodate thousands daily. These will cater to the myriad religious gatherings in Ayodhya, with an air-conditioned Satsang Bhawan nearing completion.

Reflecting on his Ujjain project, Agarwal expressed satisfaction with the large-scale dining facility that now serves 10,000 to 15,000 meals daily. Acknowledging the needs at Indore's Annapurna Temple, Agarwal described plans for a Bhojanshala and major kitchen to distribute food more broadly. These initiatives underline his dedication to enhancing religious and community life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Green Skies: The Rise of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

India's Green Skies: The Rise of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

 India
2
RJD indulged in massacres, rape, Lalu's son raises 'long live Shahabuddin' slogan; no place for 'bahubalis' in NDA govt: Shah in Bettiah.

RJD indulged in massacres, rape, Lalu's son raises 'long live Shahabuddin' s...

 India
3
Japan Reaffirms Strong Support for Ukraine's Fight Against Russian Invasion

Japan Reaffirms Strong Support for Ukraine's Fight Against Russian Invasion

 Japan
4

Junio Paves Way for Financial Literacy with RBI Nod for PPIs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption boosts industry stability and ESG performance in manufacturing

AI integration in government services demands urgent action

How digital currencies reshape market stability in developed and emerging economies

Prompt injection attacks undermine AI safety despite advanced alignment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025