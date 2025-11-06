CSB Bank's Profits Surge Amid Growing Income and Asset Challenges

CSB Bank has reported a notable 16% rise in its net profit, reaching Rs 160 crore for the second quarter ending September 2025, compared to Rs 138 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The private sector bank saw its total income expand to Rs 1,458 crore, up from Rs 1,064 crore a year earlier, as stated in a regulatory filing released on Wednesday. The interest income was a key driver, increasing to Rs 1,109 crore from Rs 865 crore in the second quarter of the prior year.

Furthermore, the net interest income climbed to Rs 424 crore, reflecting a year-over-year growth of 15%. The operating profit marked an impressive 39% growth to Rs 279 crore. Nevertheless, the bank's asset quality presented a mixed picture, with gross non-performing assets rising slightly to 1.81% of gross loans, even as net NPAs dropped to 0.52%.

