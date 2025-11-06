Left Menu

Pirate Attack off Somali Coast: High Seas Drama

A Malta-flagged products tanker was reportedly boarded by pirates offshore Somalia, as revealed by Ambrey, a maritime security firm. The pirates, reportedly using a hijacked Iranian-flagged dhow, fired upon the tanker. Meanwhile, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency confirmed a similar unauthorized boarding south of Eyl, Somalia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 14:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NAIROBI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - A daring pirate attack unfolded off the Somali coast as a Malta-flagged products tanker reportedly faced an attempted hijacking by pirates. Maritime security firm Ambrey confirmed that the assailants, using a skiff, approached the tanker and opened fire.

The pirates were operating from a hijacked Iranian-flagged dhow, adding a complex layer to the maritime security threat, Ambrey's statement disclosed. The vessel was making its journey from Sikka, India, to Durban, South Africa when the incident occurred.

Further confusion arose as the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency reported a similar unauthorized boarding southeast of Eyl, Somalia. Although it was not immediately clear if this was the same incident, the details shared by both organizations align closely in terms of distance from the Somali coast.

