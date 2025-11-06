Pirate Attack off Somali Coast: High Seas Drama

NAIROBI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - A daring pirate attack unfolded off the Somali coast as a Malta-flagged products tanker reportedly faced an attempted hijacking by pirates. Maritime security firm Ambrey confirmed that the assailants, using a skiff, approached the tanker and opened fire.

The pirates were operating from a hijacked Iranian-flagged dhow, adding a complex layer to the maritime security threat, Ambrey's statement disclosed. The vessel was making its journey from Sikka, India, to Durban, South Africa when the incident occurred.

Further confusion arose as the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency reported a similar unauthorized boarding southeast of Eyl, Somalia. Although it was not immediately clear if this was the same incident, the details shared by both organizations align closely in terms of distance from the Somali coast.