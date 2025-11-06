Left Menu

Worldline's Strategic Equity Boost: Rebuilding Confidence Amidst Turmoil

Worldline plans to raise 500 million euros through fresh equity to support a turnaround plan and strengthen investor confidence. The capital increase involves a reserved share sale and a rights issue. The move follows challenges including profit warnings, governance instability, and a criminal probe affecting its reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:09 IST
Worldline's Strategic Equity Boost: Rebuilding Confidence Amidst Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Worldline, a leading French payments firm, announced a plan to raise 500 million euros to aid its turnaround strategy and regain investor trust after enduring substantial challenges. This capital increase will begin with a 110 million euro reserved share sale to Bpifrance, Credit Agricole, and BNP Paribas, followed by a 390 million euro rights issue available to all shareholders.

The rights issue has commitments of 135 million euros from the three banks. Once the capital raise is completed, expected in the first quarter of 2026, ownership stakes will include 9.6% for Bpifrance, 9.5% for Credit Agricole, and 7.9% for BNP Paribas. Although formerly the biggest investor, SIX Group has accepted dilution by not participating in the increase, causing fluctuations in Worldline's stock value.

Previously a standout in France's technology sector, Worldline has seen its market value plummet due to various challenges including client retention issues and a criminal probe at its Belgian unit. Despite these setbacks, the firm has set ambitious future targets, including 4% annual revenue growth until 2030 and generating 1 billion euros in core earnings.

TRENDING

1
Homeland Group Expands Footprint with New Gurugram Office

Homeland Group Expands Footprint with New Gurugram Office

 Global
2
U.S. Engages Central Asia in Strategic Minerals Talks at White House

U.S. Engages Central Asia in Strategic Minerals Talks at White House

 Global
3
Greaves Cotton Unveils Future-Focused Strategy for Sustainable Growth

Greaves Cotton Unveils Future-Focused Strategy for Sustainable Growth

 India
4
Tesla Shareholders to Vote on Record-Breaking CEO Pay Package

Tesla Shareholders to Vote on Record-Breaking CEO Pay Package

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025