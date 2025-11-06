LIC Posts Robust 32% Profit Surge in September Quarter

State-owned insurance giant, LIC, has announced a significant 32% increase in net profit, amounting to Rs 10,053 crore, for the fiscal second quarter ending September 30.

This surge aligns with a recovery from the Rs 7,621 crore net profit reported in the same quarter last year.

LIC's total income for the quarter saw an increase, reaching Rs 2,39,614 crore compared to Rs 2,29,620 crore reported a year prior. The insurer's net premium income also grew substantially to Rs 1,26,479 crore, while total expenses rose to Rs 2,30,160 crore from Rs 2,22,366 crore during the same period last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)