Maharashtra Farmer's Rs 6 Controversy: Government Clarification
Maharashtra's agriculture department clarified that the Rs 6 credited to a farmer's account was not government compensation but 'interest'. The farmer expressed frustration during a media interaction, highlighting delayed compensation and insufficient support amid crop losses due to recent adverse weather conditions.
- Country:
- India
A farmer from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district in Maharashtra claimed he received only Rs 6 for his crop losses. However, the state agriculture department clarified on Thursday that this amount was not government compensation but rather an 'interest' payment.
District Superintendent of Agriculture Officer P R Deshmukh stated that the sum was neither compensation under any government scheme, including the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), nor directly from the government. It was credited to the farmer's bank account inadvertently as 'interest'.
The farmer, Digambar Sudhakar Tagde, voiced his disappointment during an event attended by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, criticizing the government for its perceived inaction and mocking support to farmers facing crop losses from recent heavy rains and floods.
