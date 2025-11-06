Left Menu

Court Denies Bail for Actor Sandeepa Virk in Money Laundering Case

The Tis Hazari court dismissed actor Sandeepa Virk's bail plea, arrested for money laundering. Allegations against her are serious, involving the acquisition of properties using crime proceeds. The court expressed concerns about potential evidence tampering. Virk, and co-accused Amit Gupta, face charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 21:28 IST
The Tis Hazari court has turned down the bail application of actor Sandeepa Virk, who was taken into custody on August 12 on charges of money laundering. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has submitted a Prosecution Complaint against Virk and co-accused Amit Gupta. Additional Sessions Judge Vijay Shankar issued the dismissal order on November 4, and it was published online on November 6.

Explaining the denial, the court remarked that the case is still in the cognisance phase and the accusations against the defendants are grave. Judge Shankar stated, "Releasing the accused on bail raises concerns about them potentially fleeing, interfering with evidence, or influencing witnesses."

The Directorate of Enforcement maintains that Amit Gupta and Sandeepa Virk participated in money laundering activities, utilizing crime proceeds to acquire property, including a Mumbai flat listed under their names and Kamla. The ED alleges that the website hyboocare.com, purportedly owned by Virk, was part of this fraudulent scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

