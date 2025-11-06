Bajaj Housing Finance Posts Strong Q2 Profit Growth

Bajaj Housing Finance has announced an impressive 18% increase in its profit for the second quarter of 2025, reaching Rs 643 crore. This marks a significant rise from the Rs 546 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

The mortgage lender also experienced a substantial uplift in total income, which climbed to Rs 2,755 crore from Rs 2,410 crore during the comparable period in 2024. The boost in financial performance is attributed to a rise in interest income, which surged to Rs 2,614 crore, up from Rs 2,227 crore in the previous year.

However, the company also saw a rise in expenses, which increased to Rs 1,922 crore in the second quarter of the year, compared to Rs 1,703 crore a year ago. The details were disclosed in a recent regulatory filing.

(With inputs from agencies.)