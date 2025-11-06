Left Menu

Bajaj Housing Finance Posts Strong Q2 Profit Growth

Bajaj Housing Finance reported an 18% rise in profit to Rs 643 crore for Q2 of 2025, up from Rs 546 crore the previous year. Total income increased to Rs 2,755 crore, with interest income at Rs 2,614 crore. Expenses grew to Rs 1,922 crore from Rs 1,703 crore.

Bajaj Housing Finance has announced an impressive 18% increase in its profit for the second quarter of 2025, reaching Rs 643 crore. This marks a significant rise from the Rs 546 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

The mortgage lender also experienced a substantial uplift in total income, which climbed to Rs 2,755 crore from Rs 2,410 crore during the comparable period in 2024. The boost in financial performance is attributed to a rise in interest income, which surged to Rs 2,614 crore, up from Rs 2,227 crore in the previous year.

However, the company also saw a rise in expenses, which increased to Rs 1,922 crore in the second quarter of the year, compared to Rs 1,703 crore a year ago. The details were disclosed in a recent regulatory filing.

