Assam's ASDMA Launches 'SMART AXOM' App and Unveils Strategic MoUs

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) unveiled the SMART AXOM App and signed key MoUs to boost disaster preparedness and resilience. The event emphasized strengthening media disaster communication and fostering collaborative efforts with educational and governmental bodies to enhance disaster management initiatives across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 23:48 IST
ASDMA organises ceremonial launch, MoUs signing and release programme titled "Building Collaborative Resilience for the Future". (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) organized a pivotal ceremonial launch in Guwahati, introducing new initiatives under the theme 'Building Collaborative Resilience for the Future.' Assam Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, Keshab Mahanta, launched the innovative SMART AXOM App along with other significant projects.

The minister announced the introduction of a specialized Orientation Course designed for media professionals. This course aims to enhance the efficacy of disaster communication, emphasizing responsible and accurate reporting during crises. To strengthen institutional partnerships, ASDMA signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with prominent organizations.

Collaborations include an academic partnership with Gauhati University for a certificate course, joint geo-environmental studies with the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the National Institute of Hydrology (NIH), and initiatives with the Public Works Department (Electrical) and Assam Engineering College (AEC) for infrastructure innovation. The release of ASDMA's Annual Activity Report and recognition of mentor contributions were key highlights of the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

