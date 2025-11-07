Cove Capital and Tau-Ken Samruk Forge Deal to Tap Kazakhstan's Rich Tungsten Deposit

In a significant move for the mining sector, Cove Capital is set to embark on a joint venture with Kazakhstan's state mining entity, JSC Tau-Ken Samruk, to develop a substantial tungsten deposit.

The endeavor, unveiled by the Trump administration, will see Cove Capital holding a majority 70% stake in the partnership, with Tau-Ken Samruk responsible for the marketing of the mined material.

Financial backing looks promising, as the U.S. Export-Import Bank has expressed interest in funding $900 million of the estimated $1.1 billion needed for the project's development.

