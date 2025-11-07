AI Stock Surge Takes a Tumble: Markets React to Profitability Concerns
Tech-heavy stock markets are experiencing significant weekly declines as investor sentiment shifts. Concerns about a bubble in AI stocks and a move towards safer assets has caused major indices and tech shares to slide. Meanwhile, bond markets and the yen are benefiting from the scramble for stability.
Investors are growing uneasy as tech-heavy stock markets face their sharpest weekly drops in seven months, primarily due to concerns about the rapid rally in artificial intelligence stocks. As a result, safer assets like bonds and the yen are becoming more attractive, with significant gains noted.
The Nasdaq saw a decline of 2.8% this week, potentially the largest one-week drop since April. European and FTSE futures also experienced reductions, and Asian markets saw declines with Japan's Nikkei falling 5% weekly and Seoul's Kospi experiencing the largest drop in a year.
The mood shift is underpinned by profitability concerns in the AI sector and a trend towards U.S. Treasury bonds amid job market worries. The 10-year Treasury yields fell alongside a stable euro and a slight rise in yen value, while commodities like gold and crude oil showed mixed reactions.
