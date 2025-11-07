Left Menu

#AFarmerCan: UPL Champions Farmers as Climate Leaders

UPL launched the '#AFarmerCan' campaign to spotlight farmers as climate heroes ahead of the UN Climate Conference in Brazil. The initiative showcases farmer stories, proposes incentives for sustainable agriculture, and aims to amplify the recognition of farmers in global climate action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-11-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 11:20 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In the lead-up to the United Nations Climate Change Conference, UPL has launched a global campaign titled '#AFarmerCan - The hero you don't know you need'. This initiative celebrates farmers as vital contributors to climate resilience worldwide.

With operations in more than 140 countries, UPL is dedicated to supporting farmers through sustainable agricultural solutions. The campaign features 20 inspiring stories from global farmers, highlighting the positive impact of agriculture on climate mitigation, energy security, and biodiversity.

The campaign also advocates for policy changes that incentivize farmers via a four-pillar framework. UPL seeks to reward, protect, procure, and promote farmers to drive eco-friendly farming practices. The comprehensive campaign spans digital and physical platforms, aiming to increase awareness and support for farmers' efforts in climate action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

