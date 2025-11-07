Left Menu

Breaking the 'Man Box': Challenging Masculine Norms in Australia

A new survey by The Men’s Project at Jesuit Social Services exposes the ongoing pressure boys and young men in Australia face to conform to rigid masculine norms. While most reject stereotypical manhood ideals, societal pressure remains intense, contributing to harmful attitudes and behaviors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Queensland | Updated: 07-11-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 11:58 IST
A recent survey by The Men's Project at Jesuit Social Services highlights the persistent pressure among boys and young men in Australia to adhere to traditional masculine norms. These include traits such as manly confidence, toughness, and disdain for femininity.

Despite societal expectations, the majority of boys do not wholly subscribe to these rigid definitions of manhood. However, nearly half still feel compelled to meet those expectations, with peer and parental influences playing significant roles in shaping attitudes toward masculinity.

As Australia reckons with 'toxic masculinity', there's a pressing need to integrate gender-equitable approaches into schools and broader initiatives, encouraging a shift towards more inclusive models of manhood. Efforts to address both the pain and privileges related to masculinity are crucial in fostering healthier, more equitable gender norms.

