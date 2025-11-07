Left Menu

KP Energy's Profitable Leap: 44% Surge in Quarterly Net Profit

KP Energy reported a 44% increase in net profit to Rs 35.95 crore for the September quarter, driven by higher revenues. The company achieved a significant revenue growth of 50%, marking the highest second-quarter revenue. An interim dividend was declared, to be paid by November 14, 2025.

KP Energy announced a remarkable 44% growth in its net profit for the September quarter, reaching Rs 35.95 crore, as per its latest regulatory filing. This notable increase is largely attributed to a surge in company revenues.

The quarter's revenue hit an all-time high of Rs 303.47 crore, reflecting an impressive 50% rise compared to Rs 202 crore in the same quarter last year. Additionally, the company's basic EPS climbed by 43%, reaching Rs 5.36 from Rs 3.74 previously.

Signifying investor confidence, the board declared a second interim dividend of 5% per share. Shareholders listed by the record date of November 14, 2025, will receive payments within 30 days of declaration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

