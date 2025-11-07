PM Modi Links 1937 Verse Removal in 'Vande Mataram' to India's Partition

In a bold assertion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the removal of significant verses from the national song 'Vande Mataram' in 1937 paved the way for India's partition. Addressing a gathering commemorating the 150th anniversary of the song, Modi warned that the divisive mindset behind the changes still challenges the nation today.

Highlighting 'Vande Mataram's' timeless relevance, the Prime Minister underscored its pivotal role in India's freedom struggle, where revolutionaries embraced it as a symbol of national pride. Modi urged modern generations to understand the historical context and importance of the song, championing India's potential in the global arena.

The Prime Minister's comments followed BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan's allegations against the Congress for altering the national song under communal pressure. Modi reiterated India's perspective of the nation as a mother, drawing from Vedic traditions, and praised the contribution of women in nation-building. His stance sparked renewed debate over the song's original intent and significance in contemporary India.

(With inputs from agencies.)