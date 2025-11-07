Left Menu

PM Modi Links 1937 Verse Removal in 'Vande Mataram' to India's Partition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that removing crucial verses from 'Vande Mataram' in 1937 contributed to India's partition. Speaking at a 150th-anniversary event of the song, he emphasized its enduring significance and highlighted its role in the freedom struggle. Modi stressed India’s unique vision of the nation as a nurturing mother figure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 12:21 IST
PM Modi Links 1937 Verse Removal in 'Vande Mataram' to India's Partition
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/Narendra Modi youtube)) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold assertion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the removal of significant verses from the national song 'Vande Mataram' in 1937 paved the way for India's partition. Addressing a gathering commemorating the 150th anniversary of the song, Modi warned that the divisive mindset behind the changes still challenges the nation today.

Highlighting 'Vande Mataram's' timeless relevance, the Prime Minister underscored its pivotal role in India's freedom struggle, where revolutionaries embraced it as a symbol of national pride. Modi urged modern generations to understand the historical context and importance of the song, championing India's potential in the global arena.

The Prime Minister's comments followed BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan's allegations against the Congress for altering the national song under communal pressure. Modi reiterated India's perspective of the nation as a mother, drawing from Vedic traditions, and praised the contribution of women in nation-building. His stance sparked renewed debate over the song's original intent and significance in contemporary India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modest Gains Persist Amidst Global Tech Selloff Concerns

Modest Gains Persist Amidst Global Tech Selloff Concerns

 Global
2
European Markets Edge Up Amid Tech Stock Valuation Concerns

European Markets Edge Up Amid Tech Stock Valuation Concerns

 Global
3
Record breaking turnout indicates women, farmers, youth decided to retain NDA govt in Bihar, claims Narendra Modi at Aurangabad rally.

Record breaking turnout indicates women, farmers, youth decided to retain ND...

 India
4
Amit Shah Rallies Voters Against the Return of 'Jungle Raj' in Bihar Elections

Amit Shah Rallies Voters Against the Return of 'Jungle Raj' in Bihar Electio...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025