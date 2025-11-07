South Korea Seeks U.S. Uranium for Nuclear Submarine

In a significant strategic move, South Korea is seeking approval from the United States to receive enriched uranium needed to fuel its first nuclear-powered submarine. A South Korean presidential official confirmed the request, underscoring the country's ambition to enhance its military capabilities.

The pursuit of enriched uranium from the U.S. signifies South Korea's growing focus on bolstering its naval defense systems amidst rising regional tensions. This development could have substantial geopolitical repercussions, particularly in the context of North Korean military activities and South Korea's alliance with the U.S.

As South Korea plans to construct the submarine domestically, collaboration with the U.S. on nuclear fuel supply is considered crucial. The move aims to strengthen defense ties and maintain strategic military balance in the volatile Northeast Asian region.

(With inputs from agencies.)