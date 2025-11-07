KPI Green Energy Surges with 67% Profit Hike in Q2

KPI Green Energy has announced a robust 67% rise in its net profit, reaching Rs 116.6 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal year FY26, a substantial increase from the Rs 69.8 crore reported in the same period last year.

The impressive growth in profit is largely attributed to a remarkable increase in revenue, which climbed to Rs 641.1 crore, a 77.4% jump compared to Rs 361.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. This surge was driven by accelerated project execution and a strong performance across various segments.

In addition to its financial success, the board of KPI Green Energy declared a second interim dividend at a rate of 5%, translating to Re. 0.25 per equity share. The dividend is set for payment on November 14, 2025, for shareholders of the financial year 2025-26.

(With inputs from agencies.)