KPI Green Energy Surges with 67% Profit Hike in Q2
KPI Green Energy reported a 67% increase in its net profit to Rs 116.6 crore for the second quarter of FY26, boosted by higher revenues from accelerated project execution and strong performance across segments. The company also declared a second interim dividend of 5% per share.
- Country:
- India
KPI Green Energy has announced a robust 67% rise in its net profit, reaching Rs 116.6 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal year FY26, a substantial increase from the Rs 69.8 crore reported in the same period last year.
The impressive growth in profit is largely attributed to a remarkable increase in revenue, which climbed to Rs 641.1 crore, a 77.4% jump compared to Rs 361.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. This surge was driven by accelerated project execution and a strong performance across various segments.
In addition to its financial success, the board of KPI Green Energy declared a second interim dividend at a rate of 5%, translating to Re. 0.25 per equity share. The dividend is set for payment on November 14, 2025, for shareholders of the financial year 2025-26.
(With inputs from agencies.)