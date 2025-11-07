Left Menu

China Lifts Poultry Import Ban on Brazil Post-Avian Flu Alert

China has lifted a ban on poultry imports from Brazil, imposed due to a bird flu outbreak. The decision comes after a risk analysis, relieving Brazilian poultry exporters who faced international trade restrictions. Brazil, a major poultry exporter, significantly contributes to global chicken meat trade.

Updated: 07-11-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:38 IST
China has officially lifted the ban on poultry and related product imports from Brazil, according to an announcement from the country's General Administration of Customs. The prohibition was originally enacted in May, following a bird flu outbreak in Brazil.

In a notice released Friday, but dated October 31, Chinese authorities confirmed the removal of the ban 'on the basis of risk analysis results.' The decision brings relief to Brazil, the world's leading poultry exporter and major supplier to China.

The Brazilian poultry industry suffered significantly under the embargo, given that the South American nation contributes around 35% to global chicken meat trade, with exports valued at approximately $10 billion in 2024 alone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

