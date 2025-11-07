Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly's Strategic Price Cuts: A Long-Term Gain?

Novo Nordisk and U.S. rival Eli Lilly have announced a significant price reduction for their popular GLP-1 weight-loss drugs in an agreement with the U.S. government. The decision impacts Novo's Wegovy and Lilly's Zepbound, reducing monthly prices to between $149 and $350 for U.S. government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid.

This move, set to affect short-term revenues, is part of a strategic effort to increase market volume in the longer term. Analysts suggest these cuts will present a near-term challenge compounded by competitive pressures but may ultimately expand market reach, potentially benefiting both companies.

The price cut comes as Novo Nordisk grapples with rising competition in the weight-loss sector and aims to regain market strength. The agreement also includes starter doses for future weight-loss pills under consideration by the FDA, which will undergo expedited review, potentially reshaping market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)