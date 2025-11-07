Gujarat's Tribal Farmers Thrive with Lift Pipeline Irrigation

In a significant push to boost agricultural productivity and improve the lives of farmers in Gujarat's tribal regions, the state government has launched a series of comprehensive irrigation projects utilizing advanced lift pipeline technology. Over the past seven years, an investment of over Rs 5,115 crore has facilitated irrigation across 1,39,510 acres of farmland in these areas, officials report.

Minister for Water Resources and Water Supply, Ishwarsinh Patel, highlighted the government's unwavering commitment to agricultural growth. With Rs 2,212 crore spent in just the last three years under the stewardship of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state aims to bring prosperity to its farmers.

Originally initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana is central to this agricultural transformation. This initiative has already ensured year-round irrigation in 708 villages across six tribal districts. The next phase, Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana 2.0, plans an additional Rs 3,779-crore investment to cover 1,44,164 acres, indicating rapid advancements in irrigation projects slated for timely completion.

