Gujarat's Tribal Farmers Thrive with Lift Pipeline Irrigation

The Gujarat government has invested over Rs 5,115 crore in irrigation to improve tribal agriculture. Using lift pipeline technology, the state brings water to over 1,39,510 acres, enhancing farmers' livelihoods. The initiative, under CM Bhupendra Patel, boasts expanded coverage under Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana 2.0.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 15:15 IST
Gujarat's lift pipeline technology transforms farming in tribal regions (Photo/GujaratCMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant push to boost agricultural productivity and improve the lives of farmers in Gujarat's tribal regions, the state government has launched a series of comprehensive irrigation projects utilizing advanced lift pipeline technology. Over the past seven years, an investment of over Rs 5,115 crore has facilitated irrigation across 1,39,510 acres of farmland in these areas, officials report.

Minister for Water Resources and Water Supply, Ishwarsinh Patel, highlighted the government's unwavering commitment to agricultural growth. With Rs 2,212 crore spent in just the last three years under the stewardship of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state aims to bring prosperity to its farmers.

Originally initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana is central to this agricultural transformation. This initiative has already ensured year-round irrigation in 708 villages across six tribal districts. The next phase, Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana 2.0, plans an additional Rs 3,779-crore investment to cover 1,44,164 acres, indicating rapid advancements in irrigation projects slated for timely completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

