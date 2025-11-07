Left Menu

LNG Tanker Escapes Somali Pirates: Renewed Piracy Concerns

A liquefied natural gas tanker evaded pirates off Somalia, raising fears of a piracy resurgence. The attack follows a string of shipping incidents, sparking concerns over regional maritime security. The vessel, en route from Qatar to Poland, managed to outrun the pursuing speedboat, sources reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 16:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A liquefied natural gas tanker successfully evaded pirates while navigating off the Somali coast on Friday, according to maritime security sources. This incident adds to the growing fears of piracy resurging in the area after a period of relative calm.

The encounter is part of a recent increase in armed attacks on vessels in the region. Significantly, it's the first such incident involving suspected Somali pirates in a year, which has renewed concerns over the security of vital shipping lanes transporting essential energy and goods internationally. Notably, the attack happened near where another incident targeted the Malta-flagged tanker Hellas Aphrodite the previous day.

The vessel, a Marshall Islands-flagged LNG tanker identified as Al Thumama, reported being approached by a speedboat with three individuals onboard. The master of the tanker, en route from Qatar to Poland and managed by NYK LNG Shipmanagement of Japan, managed to outrun the speedboat, according to British maritime risk management group Vanguard. NYK LNG Shipmanagement was not immediately available for comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

