Left Menu

Gujarat Celebrates 150th Anniversary of Iconic Vande Mataram

Gujarat marked the 150th anniversary of India's national song, Vande Mataram, with grand celebrations led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Events included collective singing and a Swadeshi Pledge ceremony. CM Patel highlighted the song's symbolism for unity and praised Prime Minister Modi's embodiment of patriotic ideals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 16:25 IST
Gujarat Celebrates 150th Anniversary of Iconic Vande Mataram
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo: x/@CMOGuj). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel spearheaded the state's 150th-anniversary celebrations of India's national song, Vande Mataram. The festivities included a mass singing of the song and a 'Swadeshi Pledge' ceremony at the Gujarat Legislative Assembly in Gandhinagar, joined by Speaker Shankarbhai Chaudhary and other dignitaries.

Events mirrored across the state's districts with participation from ministers, officials, and civic employees in this collective tribute. Chief Minister Patel lauded Vande Mataram as "the resonance of India's soul," hailing its power to inspire nationalistic vigor and unity, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's depiction of it as a pathway to national growth.

Composed in 1875 by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and later set to music by Rabindranath Tagore, Vande Mataram stands as a symbol of India's unity and ambition. Patel noted that PM Modi embodies the song's spirit, citing initiatives like Panchamrut Shakti and Kanya Kelavani as reflections of the national ethos toward inclusive prosperity. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swiggy Set to Raise Rs 10,000 Crore for Growth Amid Competitive Market

Swiggy Set to Raise Rs 10,000 Crore for Growth Amid Competitive Market

 India
2
Germany Denounces North Korea's Missile Actions

Germany Denounces North Korea's Missile Actions

 Germany
3
Shah's Fiery Speech: Lalu, Sonia, and the Battle for Bihar

Shah's Fiery Speech: Lalu, Sonia, and the Battle for Bihar

 India
4
Wall Street Wobbles Amid Tech Sector Valuation Concerns

Wall Street Wobbles Amid Tech Sector Valuation Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025