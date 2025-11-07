Gujarat Celebrates 150th Anniversary of Iconic Vande Mataram
Gujarat marked the 150th anniversary of India's national song, Vande Mataram, with grand celebrations led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Events included collective singing and a Swadeshi Pledge ceremony. CM Patel highlighted the song's symbolism for unity and praised Prime Minister Modi's embodiment of patriotic ideals.
On Friday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel spearheaded the state's 150th-anniversary celebrations of India's national song, Vande Mataram. The festivities included a mass singing of the song and a 'Swadeshi Pledge' ceremony at the Gujarat Legislative Assembly in Gandhinagar, joined by Speaker Shankarbhai Chaudhary and other dignitaries.
Events mirrored across the state's districts with participation from ministers, officials, and civic employees in this collective tribute. Chief Minister Patel lauded Vande Mataram as "the resonance of India's soul," hailing its power to inspire nationalistic vigor and unity, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's depiction of it as a pathway to national growth.
Composed in 1875 by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and later set to music by Rabindranath Tagore, Vande Mataram stands as a symbol of India's unity and ambition. Patel noted that PM Modi embodies the song's spirit, citing initiatives like Panchamrut Shakti and Kanya Kelavani as reflections of the national ethos toward inclusive prosperity. (ANI)
