Rainy Relief: Argentina's Moisture Reserves Buffer Against La Nina

Argentina's agricultural fields are seeing substantial soil moisture due to an unusually rainy winter, which might counteract the drier conditions expected as La Nina sets in, according to agroclimate specialists.

By the end of October, Argentina experienced four months of above-average rainfall, setting a positive stage for the upcoming La Nina-influenced months. Despite typically reducing rainfall, La Nina's effects may be buffered by this recent moisture saturation.

Experts, including meteorologist Leonardo De Benedictis, suggest that the unusually wet conditions in regions like Northern Buenos Aires might mitigate any adverse La Nina impact on major crops like corn and soybeans for the 2025/26 season. However, the phenomenon is predicted to be weak and transient.