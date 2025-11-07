Left Menu

Sebi Proposes New Guidelines on Investor Rights in AIFs

Sebi introduced a draft circular detailing how pro-rata and pari-passu rights should be maintained in alternative investment funds. The guidelines aim to ensure fair investor treatment by requiring AIFs to clearly disclose how these rights are calculated. Public comments are invited until November 28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:37 IST
Sebi Proposes New Guidelines on Investor Rights in AIFs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed new guidelines to ensure clarity and fairness in the allocation of investors' rights within alternative investment funds (AIFs). The draft circular, released on Friday, specifically addresses the operational aspects of maintaining pro-rata and pari-passu rights.

According to the guidelines, closed-ended AIF schemes should distribute investment proceeds either based on investors' total commitment or their undrawn commitment. This means investors should receive returns proportionate to their investment or on a time-weighted basis, as disclosed in the scheme document.

Public feedback is sought until November 28 on these proposed changes, which also specify that existing AIFs must align with the new rules for future investments while maintaining adequate records to exhibit compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Oil Exports Hit by Tightened Western Sanctions

Russian Oil Exports Hit by Tightened Western Sanctions

 Global
2
Tata's Semiconductor Leap: Catalyzing Assam's High-Tech Future

Tata's Semiconductor Leap: Catalyzing Assam's High-Tech Future

 India
3
Clash of Titans: India Gears Up for ISSF Shooting World Championships

Clash of Titans: India Gears Up for ISSF Shooting World Championships

 India
4
Exxon Mobil Eyes Iraq's Energy Potential

Exxon Mobil Eyes Iraq's Energy Potential

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025