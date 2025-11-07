Gujarat CM Celebrates 'Vande Mataram' 150th Anniversary with Reverence and Resolve

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid a visit to Adyashakti Dham in Ambaji, where he offered prayers to Goddess Amba. The visit aimed to seek blessings for the state's peace and prosperity. CM Patel then inaugurated the Janjatiya Gaurav Yatra, a part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations for tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The event was attended by Legislative Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, Minister of State Pravin Mali, and other dignitaries.

In commemoration of the 150th year of the song 'Vande Mataram', a collective rendition and a Swadeshi pledge took place at the Gujarat Legislative Assembly. This event was led by CM Patel and attended by Speaker Shankar Chaudhary and Minister of State Kantibhai Amrutiya. According to an official release, the Chief Minister highlighted the song's role as a guiding force in India's national life, as described by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The song's anniversary, marking its creation in 1875, is being celebrated nationwide under the Prime Minister's guidance, reawakening the spirit of 'Nation First' among 140 crore Indians.

Chief Minister Patel reiterated Prime Minister Modi's sentiments, stating that 'Vande Mataram' encapsulates India's pride, dignity, and glory. He lauded PM Modi's efforts in realising the song's vision of a prosperous nation through initiatives like Panchamrut Shakti and Kanya Kelavani in Gujarat, advocating for inclusive growth and well-being. The Chief Minister also highlighted the song's historical roots, introduced by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, and the electrifying impact of its first rendition by Rabindranath Tagore. For Indians, 'Vande Mataram' transcends being just a song; it embodies the spirit of patriotism and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)