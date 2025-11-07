Left Menu

SBI Aims for Global Banking Heights by 2030

SBI's Chairman, CS Setty, announced its ambition to be among the top-10 globally leading banks by market capitalization by 2030. He emphasized the importance of SBI and two private banks in meeting this goal, reflecting India's growing influence in the global banking industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 19:46 IST
SBI's chairman, CS Setty, has declared the bank's ambition to ascend into the top-10 global banks by market capitalization by the year 2030. Attending an event, Setty highlighted that SBI has now reached a market cap of USD 100 billion alongside significant valuations from two key private sector banks.

Discussing strategy, Setty noted it isn't just SBI aiming for this global ranking; two private banks are poised to follow suit. Although unnamed, these banks likely include giant HDFC Bank, with a market cap of Rs 15.11 lakh crore, and ICICI Bank at Ra 9.59 lakh crore, trailing SBI's Rs 8.82 lakh crore valuation.

Setty assured of SBI's robust capital adequacy, with levels set to cross 15% per annum. Further investment in training and tech adaptation reflects its strategy to bolster operations, enhancing global stature amidst India's banking consolidation efforts.

