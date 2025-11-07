Left Menu

HAL Secures Deals with GE and Russia for Aviation Expansion

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) signs a $1 billion deal with General Electric for 113 engines and partners with Russia's UAC to produce SJ-100 passenger aircraft. The agreements aim to bolster India's aviation industry, supporting domestic connectivity and regional needs as part of the UDAN scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:31 IST
HAL Secures Deals with GE and Russia for Aviation Expansion
India signs USD one billion deal with US firm GE for fighter jet engines (Photo/X/@HALHQBLR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has entered a landmark agreement with U.S. company General Electric to acquire 113 F404-GE-IN20 engines, valued at approximately $1 billion, to power 97 LCA Mk1A aircraft. The engines, integral to the aircraft program, will be delivered between 2027 and 2032.

In another strategic move, HAL has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Russia's Public Joint Stock Company United Aircraft Corporation to produce the SJ-100 passenger aircraft in India. This marks the first complete passenger aircraft production in India since the AVRO HS-748 project. The agreement was formalized in Moscow, reflecting the deepening aerospace cooperation between India and Russia.

The SJ-100, a twin-engine, narrow-body aircraft already serving over 16 airline operators, will enhance India's domestic short-haul connectivity under the government's UDAN scheme. This collaboration is expected to drive local manufacturing, create employment opportunities, and advance the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in civil aviation. Industry forecasts indicate a demand for over 200 jets domestically and 350 more for the wider region in the coming decade, underscoring the importance of these partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal's Bold Move: Anti-Chitta Campaign Becomes a Statewide Movement

Himachal's Bold Move: Anti-Chitta Campaign Becomes a Statewide Movement

 India
2
Women's Cricket World Cup 2029: A Game-Changer for Global Women's Sports

Women's Cricket World Cup 2029: A Game-Changer for Global Women's Sports

 United Arab Emirates
3
FAA Faces Major Air Traffic Control Staffing Crisis

FAA Faces Major Air Traffic Control Staffing Crisis

 United States
4
Norris Shines in Sao Paulo Practice, Takes Pole Lead Over Piastri

Norris Shines in Sao Paulo Practice, Takes Pole Lead Over Piastri

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025