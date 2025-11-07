HAL Secures Deals with GE and Russia for Aviation Expansion
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) signs a $1 billion deal with General Electric for 113 engines and partners with Russia's UAC to produce SJ-100 passenger aircraft. The agreements aim to bolster India's aviation industry, supporting domestic connectivity and regional needs as part of the UDAN scheme.
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has entered a landmark agreement with U.S. company General Electric to acquire 113 F404-GE-IN20 engines, valued at approximately $1 billion, to power 97 LCA Mk1A aircraft. The engines, integral to the aircraft program, will be delivered between 2027 and 2032.
In another strategic move, HAL has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Russia's Public Joint Stock Company United Aircraft Corporation to produce the SJ-100 passenger aircraft in India. This marks the first complete passenger aircraft production in India since the AVRO HS-748 project. The agreement was formalized in Moscow, reflecting the deepening aerospace cooperation between India and Russia.
The SJ-100, a twin-engine, narrow-body aircraft already serving over 16 airline operators, will enhance India's domestic short-haul connectivity under the government's UDAN scheme. This collaboration is expected to drive local manufacturing, create employment opportunities, and advance the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in civil aviation. Industry forecasts indicate a demand for over 200 jets domestically and 350 more for the wider region in the coming decade, underscoring the importance of these partnerships.
