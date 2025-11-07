Left Menu

Crafting Harmony: Music Students Embrace Bamboo Instrumentation Under NEP 2020

Music students, as part of NEP 2020, undertook an internship at Bamboo & Cane Development Institute, learning to craft traditional and innovative instruments from bamboo. Initially hesitant, the students' enthusiasm grew through hands-on sessions. The program highlighted bamboo's sustainability and encouraged creativity beyond traditional coursework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:56 IST
Crafting Harmony: Music Students Embrace Bamboo Instrumentation Under NEP 2020
Music students learn the art of Bamboo instrument making under NEP 2020 internship (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 initiative, students from a music college successfully completed a unique one-month internship at the Bamboo & Cane Development Institute (BCDI). The program offered them practical experience in crafting traditional and innovative musical instruments using bamboo, a material known for its sustainability and natural resonance.

Initially, many students were reluctant to engage in this training, as it was outside their regular academic focus. However, the hands-on sessions gradually piqued their interest and enthusiasm. They learned to create instruments such as the Ektara, Maracas, and African Guiro, discovering the deep connection between sound and craftsmanship through this immersive experience.

Guided by dedicated mentors, the students also participated in research and development to design original musical creations. The initiative fused traditional craftsmanship with modern educational approaches, resonating with NEP 2020's multidisciplinary essence. Participants expressed gratitude, noting the program's inspiration to continue innovating within the realm of musical instrument creation.

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Teacher Faces Life Imprisonment for Heinous Crime

Justice Served: Teacher Faces Life Imprisonment for Heinous Crime

 India
2
Rajnath Singh Confident of NDA Victory in Bihar Amidst Political Dynamics

Rajnath Singh Confident of NDA Victory in Bihar Amidst Political Dynamics

 India
3
Modi Extends Support for NDA in Bihar's Assembly Elections, Criticizes Opposition

Modi Extends Support for NDA in Bihar's Assembly Elections, Criticizes Oppos...

 India
4
Diplomacy and Oil: Trump and Orban's Strategic Dialogue

Diplomacy and Oil: Trump and Orban's Strategic Dialogue

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025