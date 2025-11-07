Crafting Harmony: Music Students Embrace Bamboo Instrumentation Under NEP 2020

Under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 initiative, students from a music college successfully completed a unique one-month internship at the Bamboo & Cane Development Institute (BCDI). The program offered them practical experience in crafting traditional and innovative musical instruments using bamboo, a material known for its sustainability and natural resonance.

Initially, many students were reluctant to engage in this training, as it was outside their regular academic focus. However, the hands-on sessions gradually piqued their interest and enthusiasm. They learned to create instruments such as the Ektara, Maracas, and African Guiro, discovering the deep connection between sound and craftsmanship through this immersive experience.

Guided by dedicated mentors, the students also participated in research and development to design original musical creations. The initiative fused traditional craftsmanship with modern educational approaches, resonating with NEP 2020's multidisciplinary essence. Participants expressed gratitude, noting the program's inspiration to continue innovating within the realm of musical instrument creation.