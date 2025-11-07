Left Menu

ChrysCapital and InCred Capital Secure CCI's Nod for Major ILJIN Electronics Investment

The Competition Commission of India approved ChrysCapital and InCred Capital's proposals to acquire stakes in ILJIN Electronics. This move supports ILJIN’s operational expansion and strategic acquisitions. In parallel, CEPL obtained approval for acquiring a 26% stake in Continuum Green Energy Holdings as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:56 IST
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has greenlighted proposals from ChrysCapital and InCred Capital to acquire stakes in ILJIN Electronics, a Mumbai-based private equity investor.

Amber Enterprises India had announced in September a significant Rs 1,200 crore strategic funding, securing investments from ChrysCapital and InCred Growth Partners Fund I. ChrysCapital will inject Rs 1,100 crore, while InCred PE commits Rs 100 crore in equity shares and convertible preference shares.

Separately, CCI has also sanctioned Continuum Energy Pte Ltd's 26% equity stake acquisition in Continuum Green Energy Holdings Ltd, further advancing India's renewable power sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

