Left Menu

Nirmala Sitharaman Inaugurates Landmark Projects in Guwahati, Ushering New Era of Connectivity

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated the Gateway of Guwahati Terminal and Brahmaputra Riverfront, underscoring their role in revitalizing Assam's riverine transport. These projects highlight sustainable urban transformation, boost tourism, and foster economic growth. The Minister also praised Assam's implementation of the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment Scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:54 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman Inaugurates Landmark Projects in Guwahati, Ushering New Era of Connectivity
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an event (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled two significant infrastructure projects in Guwahati: the Gateway of Guwahati Terminal and the Brahmaputra Riverfront. The projects are seen as pivotal in enhancing Assam's riverine transport while reconnecting the city with the Brahmaputra in a sustainable manner, according to the Ministry of Finance.

During the inauguration, Sitharaman praised these initiatives for developing sustainable and multimodal connectivity. She emphasized that the Gateway of Guwahati Terminal is a testament to Assam's progressive aspirations, aiming to boost river-based transport, tourism, and open new economic avenues for locals.

Highlighting the cultural importance of the Brahmaputra River, Sitharaman described the riverfront project as a blend of tradition and modern urban design, which maintains local livelihoods. The project incorporates a dedicated access route for the Uzan Bazar fish market, ensuring it remains operational.

The Finance Minister emphasized the benefits of inland water transport (IWT), noting that waterway transport offers greater economic and environmental advantages compared to rail and road, with impressive fuel efficiency. She applauded the State's effective utilization of funds under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment Scheme.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the strategic impact of the Guwahati Gateway Terminal on enhancing Assam's internal water transport network, which is integral to the state's transport infrastructure, facilitating cargo and passenger movement.

Union Minister Sitharaman also received commendations from State officials for her key role in fostering regional growth. She interacted with Self-Help Group members operating stalls at the newly inaugurated terminal, underscoring collaborative development efforts.

The event was graced by Assam's State Ministers, senior government officials, and other dignitaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panjab University Autonomy Restored: AAP Criticizes BJP's Retraction as 'Admission of Guilt'

Panjab University Autonomy Restored: AAP Criticizes BJP's Retraction as 'Adm...

 India
2
Sentiment Slump: How U.S. Consumer Confidence Affected by Government Shutdown

Sentiment Slump: How U.S. Consumer Confidence Affected by Government Shutdow...

 Global
3
Sanctions Lifted: U.S. Eases Restrictions on Syrian Leaders

Sanctions Lifted: U.S. Eases Restrictions on Syrian Leaders

 United States
4
Visa Health Scrutiny Tightens Under Trump: Medical Conditions Now a Barrier to US Entry

Visa Health Scrutiny Tightens Under Trump: Medical Conditions Now a Barrier ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025