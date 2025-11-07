Nirmala Sitharaman Inaugurates Landmark Projects in Guwahati, Ushering New Era of Connectivity

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled two significant infrastructure projects in Guwahati: the Gateway of Guwahati Terminal and the Brahmaputra Riverfront. The projects are seen as pivotal in enhancing Assam's riverine transport while reconnecting the city with the Brahmaputra in a sustainable manner, according to the Ministry of Finance.

During the inauguration, Sitharaman praised these initiatives for developing sustainable and multimodal connectivity. She emphasized that the Gateway of Guwahati Terminal is a testament to Assam's progressive aspirations, aiming to boost river-based transport, tourism, and open new economic avenues for locals.

Highlighting the cultural importance of the Brahmaputra River, Sitharaman described the riverfront project as a blend of tradition and modern urban design, which maintains local livelihoods. The project incorporates a dedicated access route for the Uzan Bazar fish market, ensuring it remains operational.

The Finance Minister emphasized the benefits of inland water transport (IWT), noting that waterway transport offers greater economic and environmental advantages compared to rail and road, with impressive fuel efficiency. She applauded the State's effective utilization of funds under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment Scheme.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the strategic impact of the Guwahati Gateway Terminal on enhancing Assam's internal water transport network, which is integral to the state's transport infrastructure, facilitating cargo and passenger movement.

Union Minister Sitharaman also received commendations from State officials for her key role in fostering regional growth. She interacted with Self-Help Group members operating stalls at the newly inaugurated terminal, underscoring collaborative development efforts.

The event was graced by Assam's State Ministers, senior government officials, and other dignitaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)