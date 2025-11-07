CCI Greenlights Major Girnar Finserv Merger with Artivatic Data Labs

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the nod for a significant corporate restructuring in the financial services sector. The merger plan involves Girnar Finserv Private Limited, Girnar Insurance Brokers Private Limited, D2C Consulting Services Private Limited, and RB Info Services Private Limited, with the companies set to merge into Artivatic Data Labs Private Limited.

Announced by the Press Information Bureau, the approval relates to a merger framework agreement executed on May 12, 2025. This merger will consolidate a range of services—from insurance brokerage and marketing communication to wellness product sales—into a single, streamlined entity.

The companies involved are linked through Girnar Software Private Limited (GSPL), known for platforms like CarDekho and InsuranceDekho. The strategic consolidation aims to enhance service delivery, integrating tech-driven solutions for underwriting and claims with existing brokerage networks, and expanding market access via the RenewBuy platform.