CCI Greenlights Major Girnar Finserv Merger with Artivatic Data Labs

The Competition Commission of India has approved a significant merger involving Girnar Finserv, Girnar Insurance, D2C Consulting, and RB Info Services into Artivatic Data Labs. This strategic move, set under a framework agreement signed in May 2025, integrates multiple financial and insurance services under a unified platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:03 IST
CCI approves merger of Girnar Finserv, Girnar Insurance, D2C Consulting, RB Info Services into Artivatic Data Labs (Photo/@CCI_India on X). Image Credit: ANI
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the nod for a significant corporate restructuring in the financial services sector. The merger plan involves Girnar Finserv Private Limited, Girnar Insurance Brokers Private Limited, D2C Consulting Services Private Limited, and RB Info Services Private Limited, with the companies set to merge into Artivatic Data Labs Private Limited.

Announced by the Press Information Bureau, the approval relates to a merger framework agreement executed on May 12, 2025. This merger will consolidate a range of services—from insurance brokerage and marketing communication to wellness product sales—into a single, streamlined entity.

The companies involved are linked through Girnar Software Private Limited (GSPL), known for platforms like CarDekho and InsuranceDekho. The strategic consolidation aims to enhance service delivery, integrating tech-driven solutions for underwriting and claims with existing brokerage networks, and expanding market access via the RenewBuy platform.

