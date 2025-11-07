Fast-Food Chains Thrive as Diners Seek Budget-Friendly Options

As U.S. consumers focus on saving, budget-friendly eateries such as McDonald's and Chili's are winning over diners who are opting for more economical meals. Fast-casual chains like Chipotle and Cava are facing difficulties sustaining customer visits, especially from those aged 25 to 35, as they are seen as pricier options.

Quick-service chains are capitalizing on their low-cost offerings and efficient service models, while fast-casual restaurants highlight quality ingredients and a relaxed atmosphere at higher prices. Chipotle's leadership recognizes this perception challenge, noting the need to reshape its value strategy to pull in customers who currently find it expensive.

The impact of stubborn inflation, high menu prices, and a wobbly economic landscape is prompting U.S. households, particularly within the low- to mid-income brackets, to reconsider dining expenditures. Rising beef prices and associated tariffs are squeezing margins, placing additional pressure on restaurant chains.

