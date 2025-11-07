Left Menu

AIIA Sets New Benchmark with Triple ISO Certifications in Ayurveda Research

The All India Institute of Ayurveda, New Delhi, has achieved ISO 9001:2015, 14001:2015, and 45001:2018 certifications, marking a significant step in aligning its pharmacology laboratory with global quality, environmental, and safety standards. This accreditation enhances AIIA's credibility as a leading institution in Ayurvedic research and innovation.

All India Institute of Ayurveda's Pharmacology Laboratory achieves triple ISO certification from BIS (Photo:PIB). Image Credit: ANI
The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi, has made a significant stride in institutional excellence by securing triple ISO certifications. Its Pharmacology Laboratory received the IS/ISO 9001:2015, IS/ISO 14001:2015, and IS/ISO 45001:2018 certifications from the Bureau of Indian Standards at an event in New Delhi.

This accreditation reflects AIIA's commitment to aligning with globally accepted quality, environmental, and occupational safety benchmarks. The Integrated Management System (IMS) implementation has standardized laboratory processes, bolstered compliance with ethical norms, and improved operational efficiency in Ayurvedic research.

Professor (Vaidya) P. K. Prajapati, Director of AIIA, hailed the achievement as a proud moment demonstrating the institute's dedication to integrating ISO standards with traditional Ayurvedic research. This step reinforces AIIA's position as a global leader in Ayurveda while promoting quality, safety, and sustainability.

