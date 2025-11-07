Uniting Forces: Ayush Champions Cancer Awareness and Integrative Care

On National Cancer Awareness Day, the Ministry of Ayush spotlighted the critical importance of enhancing public awareness and early detection as cancer continues to be a significant health threat worldwide, ranking as the second leading cause of death. Notably, countries around the globe report significant numbers of oral, cervical, and breast cancer cases.

Highlighting India's strategy, the Ministry underscored its commitment to education, screening, and embracing holistic health practices to address cancer. Many cancer cases arise from preventable behaviors such as tobacco use, unhealthy diets, and inadequate physical activity, emphasizing the urgent need for awareness and proactive measures. Early detection significantly boosts survival chances, particularly for treatable forms of cancer identified through routine screenings.

Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav emphasized the importance of a proactive, community-focused approach to cancer prevention. He outlined the Ministry's growing initiatives, including integrative cancer care centers and collaborative research, aiming to provide affordable, supportive care and improve patient well-being by combining modern oncology with Ayush systems.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of the Ministry, highlighted the success of integrative models with key institutions in advancing cancer treatments and improving patient quality of life. The Ministry's expanding network and its commitment to evidence-based integrative care showcase the potential of Ayush to complement modern oncology, offering a comprehensive approach to cancer management.

These efforts align with the vision of integrating traditional and modern medicine to reduce cancer burden and enhance community well-being, reflecting a holistic approach to tackling one of India's significant health challenges.