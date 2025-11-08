Market Jitters: U.S. Stocks Take a Hit Amid Economic Concerns and Prolonged Shutdown

U.S. stocks faced significant losses on Friday, concluding a tumultuous week dominated by economic concerns, an unprecedented government shutdown, and excessively high tech stock valuations. The Nasdaq registered the largest percentage drop among the major U.S. equity indexes.

The indexes, including the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, were poised to record their most significant weekly percentage declines since late March. With the government's prolonged shutdown affecting economic indicators, investors turned cautious, further impacting the market.

Adding to the uncertainty, tensions on the trade front with Beijing's rare earth licensing program did not alleviate concerns. Additionally, notable corporate events such as Tesla's new pay package for Elon Musk and delays in gaming releases contributed to fluctuations within specific sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)