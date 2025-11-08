Forest dept has achieved 10 cr target in first phase of 250-cr tree plantation project: Naik

The Maharashtra forest department has completed the first phase of its ambitious plan to plant 250 crore trees across the state by reaching the 10 crore milestone, minister Ganesh Naik has said.

Speaking at a programme on Saturday in Panvel in neighbouring Raigad district to mark the 150th anniversary of national song 'Vande Mataram', the forest minister lauded the efforts of officials and citizens and said the people of Maharashtra will always remember this remarkable work.

''The forest department has undertaken a historic initiative. Out of the 250 crore trees planned, we have already planted 10 crore with the help of saplings from our own nurseries, the Agriculture Department, universities, and private nurseries,'' Naik informed.

''Five new tissue culture laboratories will soon be established in Konkan, Pune (for Western Maharashtra), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (for Marathwada), Nagpur (for Vidarbha), and Jalgaon (for Khandesh) to enable large-scale, high-quality sapling production through advanced tissue culture technology. It will ensure our tree plantation drive continues at an even greater pace,'' Naik said.

He also said 'Mangrove Tourism Centres' will soon be inaugurated at Navi Mumbai, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, and Thane to protect and ensure sustainable development of the state's mangrove ecosystems.

Naik said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has entrusted the forest department with the responsibility for maintaining all roadside plantations under the Social Forestry initiative.

