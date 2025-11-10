Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath holds 'Janta Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur

During the "Janta Darshan", CM Yogi addressed the grievances of the general public present there.l He reviewed the written applications of several people and assured support and resolution.

ANI | Updated: 10-11-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 10:16 IST
Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath holds 'Janta Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a 'Janta Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple premises in Gorakhpur on Monday. During the "Janta Darshan", CM Yogi addressed the grievances of the general public present there.l He reviewed the written applications of several people and assured support and resolution.

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath on Sunday urged the youth, voters, farmers, and citizens of Bihar to work towards building a prosperous and developed state, stressing that good governance and strong foundations are key to achieving progress. While addressing a gathering in Supaul, CM Yogi noted that the turnout and early trends in the first phase of the Bihar elections have demonstrated that if the state is to flourish, individuals must use their votes to elevate it to new heights of prosperity and progress.

"Today, Bihar's youth, voters, farmers, and every citizen aspire to build a prosperous, developed Bihar on the strong foundations of good governance and prosperity. The turnout and early trends in the first phase of the elections have demonstrated that if Bihar is to flourish, individuals must use their votes to elevate the state to new heights of prosperity and progress. History has shown that whenever Bihar has prospered and developed, India has also thrived. When Bihar experiences a golden age, it marks the golden age of India," CM Yogi said. Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the double-engine government in the state, emphasising the law and order situation in the region, saying "naa curfew hai na danga hai, UP mein sab changa hai." (There is no curfew, no riots, everything is fine in UP.)

After a historic voter turnout in the first phase of the polls on November 6, Bihar is now gearing up for the second phase of the elections, which will take place on November 11 in 122 Assembly constituencies. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be announced on November 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

