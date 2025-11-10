China Tightens Grip on Drug-Related Chemical Exports
China plans to modify the list of drug-related precursor chemicals and mandate export licenses to the United States, Canada, and Mexico. These changes, announced by the Commerce Ministry, aim to strengthen control over these substances.
In an effort to regulate the distribution of drug-related chemicals, China's Commerce Ministry announced upcoming amendments to its chemical export policies.
The ministry will introduce licensing requirements for certain chemical exports to the United States, Canada, and Mexico. This move reflects China's commitment to control the supply chain of drug precursors.
The adjustments are part of a broader initiative to tackle issues surrounding the unauthorized use and distribution of these substances.
